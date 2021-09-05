200 new jobs to be created in Dundalk as mounted forklift company Hiab set to invest €50 million

200 new jobs are set to be created in Dundalk as part of a €50 million investment by mounted forklift company Hiab to create a “factory of the future” in the town.

The investment will see 100 new staff hired at the existing Hiab facility in Dundalk, while 100 jobs will be created during the construction process of the new factory.

The new facility, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will replace the current Dundalk factory and will also include the company’s manufacturing operations as well as a hub for innovation and R&D.

“Hiab’s operation in Dundalk is a key part of the company’s global success story. It has been home to innovation and production of truck-mounted forklifts since 1986,” said Rogier van der Linde, Senior Vice President for Truck Mounted Forklifts at Hiab.

“It will continue to lead the world in new product development and solutions that ultimately help other business sectors be more effective and efficient in their transportation operations.”

The new facility will be used to construct the MOFFETT truck-mounted forklift.

Mr van der Linde said that the new facility will continue the tradition of innovation in Dundalk, and that Hiab are currently identifying a site in the greater Dundalk area.

He also said that the company are seeking to add more staff to meet “unprecedented” demand for their machinery.

“While we are developing our new facility here in Dundalk, we are not standing still. We are looking to hire 100 new staff for roles at our current Dundalk facility.”

“We are seeing remarkable uplift in demand for our products both here in Europe and indeed in the US. We are planning for now as well as for our continued success in the future.”

The 100 new staff will be added to the 300 people who already work at the Ardee Road facility.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the announcement by Hiab was “fantastic news” for Dundalk.

“This fantastic news will bring 100 new jobs to Dundalk, plus 100 more during the construction of the new factory,” said the Tánaiste.

“It’s a great boost to the area and I wish the team the very best of luck with the expansion.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said that the new development would be a great boost for the North East.

“I very much welcome the announcement by Hiab of the expansion of its Irish operation,” said Mr Shanahan.

“The associated jobs are welcome and will be a considerable boost to the economy of the North East region.”