Louth County Council join up with Newry Council for tree-planting ceremony

Louth County Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have held a joint tree-planting ceremony to symbolise their efforts to combat climate change.

The action saw an oak tree planted in Ice House Hill park and an ornamental pear tree in Corry Park, Newry by local councillors for both Dundalk and Newry.

It comes as the Democrat reported last week that the number of trees planted by LCC in 2020 was the lowest on record, with just 150 planted.

The ceremony took place on Thursday September 2nd.

On the tree planting, Cathaoirleach of LCC, Labour’s Pio Smith, welcomed the work done by both councils in combating climate change.

“I am delighted to plant this tree in this beautiful historic park. I commend this joined-up approach to addressing climate change,” said Cllr Smith.

“Trees provide a multitude of benefits, particularly in relation to improving air quality. They also have a positive impact on those living around them in terms of their mental health and wellbeing.”

According to LCC, both councils share information and best practice on tackling the climate emergency, alongside practical projects like renewable energy, biodiversity and preparedness for flooding.

“I fully support the tree planting event which is one of a number of joint initiatives between both councils,” said Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Cathy Mason.

“Trees not only improve the appearance of an area but also help reduce pollution from passing traffic, mitigate against climate change risks and improve the area for biodiversity.”