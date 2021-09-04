Dundalk Brass Band hit their goal of raising €3,000 to keep the band afloat

Dundalk Brass Band have hit their fundraising goal of €3,000 after a serious push by members to keep the band active.

The band, which are the only brass band in Dundalk, began the fundraising push to raise money to keep the band alive after Covid-19 heavily impacted their finances.

Chairman Peadar Breen, who plays tuba in the band, welcomed the support from people across Dundalk who dug deep to help the band out in their time of need.

“It was a step into the unknown for us,” said Mr Breen on the GoFundMe fundraiser and online fundraising, but that it has worked out well for them so far.

“We’re so pleased to know that we were held in such high esteem.”

“We’re very grateful and I didn’t think it would be so successful. It was nice, it gives us confidence.”

He says that he was previously unsure if the town had gotten fed up of the brass band, but that the fundraiser says otherwise.

Members of the band were positive about the fundraising efforts, but said that the bills they needed to pay remained significant, in particular insurance costs.

The funding will allow them to pay off bills and give them a safety net for the future.

“We’ll be financially free and unburdened now,” said Mr Breen

They were optimistic about securing more opportunities to play for live audiences as well, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

Mr Breen hopes to get back out for a Symphony in the Park at the bandstand in St Helena’s, and he wants to perform in Ice House Hill as well.

He’d also love to get back to play in the town hall in the near future.

Mr Breen thanked those in Dundalk who supported their fundraising efforts, saying in particular that the generosity of so many people shocked him.

“The surprising generosity of the people was very good!”

The band is still waiting to get some members back, but Mr Breen hopes that will change in the next few weeks and months, adding that the band will always welcome and teach new members.