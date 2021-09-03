Nearly 2,000 students in Louth to receive Leaving Cert results today

There are nearly 2,000 students across Louth who are set to receive their Leaving Cert results this morning, with provisional results now available online.

According to the State Examinations Commission, there are 1,986 students in Louth who will be receiving their results this morning.

In total, there were 1,036 female students who were candidates for the Leaving Cert in Louth, while 950 male students were candidates for the exams.

This year, students had the option of choosing whether to accept Accredited Grades or to sit the Leaving Cert exams or to do both.

The SEC has said that students or schools will not know whether their result today will be an Accredited Grade or exam result, but that this information will be released on Tuesday September 7th.

Across the country, 57,952 students did the traditional Leaving Cert in 2021, while 13,532 took the Leaving Cert Vocational Programme.

There were only 185 people who only took the examinations and did not accept Accredited Grades, while just over 5,000 students relied entirely on just Accredited Grades. The majority of students decided to mix both Accredited Grades and the physical exam.

The next step in the process will be the release of CAO Round 1 offers, which will take place at 2pm on Tuesday September 7th.

Students will also be able to appeal their results through the Leaving Cert Appeals Process, which will open at 9am on September 11th.

The Chair of the SEC, Patrick Burke, sent his congratulations to students who are set to receive their results today, saying that the SEC worked to ensure all students were treated fairly by the new system.

"The Commissioners and I have sought to ensure that the Leaving Certificate class of 2021 is treated as fairly and equitably as possible having regard to the adverse impact of COVID-19," said Mr Burke.

"The approach of providing Accredited Grades and adjusted Leaving Certificate examinations aimed to achieve this objective to the greatest extent possible and in a manner that we believe is both unprecedented and unique across jurisdictions."

Students who wish to view their results can do so at www.examinations.ie or attend their school and pick up results in person.