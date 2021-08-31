Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Popular pizza and garlic bread products recalled from shelves

The FSAI says the items may be unsafe to eat

Popular pizza and garlic bread products recalled from shelves

People in Dundalk are urged to be wary as a number of products from the Donnybrook Fair Pizzas and Garlic Flatbread range have been recalled due to mislabelling.

The incorrect use-by day was used on the packaging, according to an alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on Monday.

The implicated batch code in 236, with a use-by date incorrectly listed as September 29, 2021 and the country of origin being Ireland.

The FSAI alert is as follows: "Morehampton Foods is recalling the above batches of its Donnybrook Fair Pizzas and Garlic Flatbread due to mislabelling with the incorrect use-by date of 29/09/2021.

"The correct use-by date for the implicated batches is 29/08/2021. The implicated batches may be unsafe to eat after 29/08/2021.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."

