27/08/2021

Young man killed in tragic Louth road crash

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

A young man has died following a Louth road crash last night.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for witnesses following the single car fatal traffic collision in Drogheda.

The collision occurred on Carstown Road, Drogheda shortly before 11pm when a car left the road a struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The scene was examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to road users who were travelling in the Ballymackenny Road and Carstown Road areas at the time of the collision and to those with camera footage (including dash cam), to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

