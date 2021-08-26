Gardaí issue appeal for information surrounding petrol bomb attack on Rockfield Manor on Monday

Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing to the public for information around a petrol bomb attack early on Monday morning.

At approximately 1:55am, Gardaí in Dundalk were alerted to a house on fire in Rockfield Manor.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Gardaí have said that while nobody was injured, there was extensive damage done to the house.

A technical examination was carried out by local crime officers, with no arrests having been made since the incident.

Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking people who were in the vicinity of Hoey's Lane between 1am and 2am on Monday, as well as Mill Lane between 1:50am and 3am who may have seen a silver saloon car.

Anyone with footage, including dash cam footage, of the area at the time is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

People with information are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

