Fairways Hotel vaccination centre set to run walk-in vaccine clinic for over-16s tomorrow

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
The Fairways Hotel vaccination centre is set to run a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow morning for anyone over 16.
The clinic, which is set to run from 9:15am until 1pm, will be open for anyone over the age of 16 to attend to receive a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
People who wish to attend are asked to bring a photo ID, their PPS number, their Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.
The #COVID19 vaccination clinic at the Fairways Hotel Dundalk Co Louth will be running a walk-in clinic for over 16s tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24 from 9.15am-1pm pic.twitter.com/V8P6n9kL0w— Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare (@MLMCommHealth) August 23, 2021
It's understood that the vaccination centre has recently hit over 60,000 vaccine doses administered.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.