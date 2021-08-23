Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Fairways Hotel vaccination centre set to run walk-in vaccine clinic for over-16s tomorrow

The clinic will take place from 9:15 until 1pm

As many as 120 people every hour able to get Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel

The Fairways Hotel vaccination centre is set to run a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow morning for anyone over 16.

The clinic, which is set to run from 9:15am until 1pm, will be open for anyone over the age of 16 to attend to receive a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

People who wish to attend are asked to bring a photo ID, their PPS number, their Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

It's understood that the vaccination centre has recently hit over 60,000 vaccine doses administered.

