Calls for Dunleer train station to be reopened

Mid Louth Cathaoirleach Councillor John Sheridan has written to Transport Ministers North and South to seek the reopening Dunleer train station to be included in a new cross border rail strategy.

"Last week the Transport Ministers in Belfast and Dublin announced a cross border rail review. "Obviously, any such plan should include Dunleer and explore the viability of reopening that station in the middle of the town.

"Dunleer had train services up to 1984 which is relatively recent in infrastructure terms and there is so much desire for it to re-open some day.

"We recently had the launch of the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor which isn't just about jobs for the large towns but all towns along the route being accessible for employment.

"As far as I can see, Dunleer is the largest town along the rail line from Dublin to Belfast with no station open.

"The draft county development plan will provide for an increase in Dunleer's population of 51% up to the year 2027 and that doesn't take into account increased population in Mid Louth as a whole"

"Overall, I think this new scheme is to be welcomed.

"We could have Louth at the heart of services between Derry and Cork which would be a truly all-Ireland approach to rail travel. I have written to both Ministers to ask that the prospect of re-opening Dunleer is included in this new strategy."