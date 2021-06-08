Job Alert: FIT Registrar hiring Training Initiative Coordinator

Role: Local Training Initiative Coordinator
Closing Date: 21/06/21
Reporting to: FIT Registrar (on behalf of FIT CLG)
Place of Work: Aerbridge House, Dunshaughlin, Co.Meath
Working Hours: 39 hours per week. The typical working day is 8.30am – 5.00 pm, but the post
holder will be required to work outside normal working hours (i.e. evenings and weekends) on
occasion. Occasionally the post holder may be requested to attend the FIT head office in
Glasnevin.
Employer Profile: FIT’s mission is to promote an inclusive Smart Economy by creating a fast
track to marketable technical skills for those most vulnerable to sustained long-term
unemployment.
It is the primary industry skills development initiative in Ireland.
In collaboration with Louth and Meath Education and Training Board, FIT is currently seeking an appointment to lead the implementation and day-to-day coordination of an innovative (LTI).
Local Training Initiative Programme, which will be located in Dunshaughlin Co.Meath.
Role Outline and Context: This LTI programme will provide accredited training in two separate
streams: ICT and advanced manufacturing. It will also identify progression routes into further
training, education, and employment options available to participants. The LTI Coordinator will
lead the day-to-day implementation of the LTI programme in consultation with all stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Co-ordination of a full-time LTI programme,
• Co-ordinate the promotion and recruitment of participants for the programme,
• Co-ordinate the testing, selection, and registration of learners with LMETB,
• Responsible for the welfare of and ongoing support to learners to ensure they benefit from and
successfully complete the programme,
• Design and evaluate training provision,
• Plan for the accreditation of the LTI modules,
• Hold regular meetings with the Assistant Co-ordinator to develop ongoing work plans/
schedules to ensure smooth management of the project,
• Provide individual support and evaluation to all learners,
• Evaluate learners progress with regular group and individual sessions,
• Develop individual learning plans with learners and facilitate progression to other forms of
training, education, or employment,
• Comply with all LMETB and FIT quality assurance requirements,
• Source, supervise, and monitor external tutors,
• To deliver mandatory QQI and City and Guilds training modules, including technical,
employability, work experience, and soft skills modules.
Person Specification
Skills and Experience - Essential:
• Have a third level academic qualification,
• Have a recognised training qualification,
• Have experience of working with economically, socially, geographically and /or educationally
disadvantaged learners,
• Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills,
• Have experience of training QQI modules NFQ Level 4 and 5 standard,
• Be familiar with and have experience in managing accreditation,
• Possess excellent organisational skills,
• Proven self-initiative,
• Competence in IT systems,
• Have the ability to work on own initiative as well as a part of a team,
• Experience and ability to deal with the public,
• Have a proven track record in administration, including budget management, corporate
governance, time-tabling, and scheduling.
CLOSING DATE: The closing date for applications is 5:00pm on the 21/06/21. Applications can
be submitted by email to andrewfinn@fit.ie and must include a CV and covering letter.
The job description as presented is a guide to the work the post holder will initially be required
to undertake. It may be amended from time to time to meet changing circumstances by mutual
agreement. It is expected that the job description will be reviewed regularly by the post holder
and his/her line manager.
DATA PROTECTION AND CONFIDENTIALITY: All staff are responsible for ensuring that any personal
data which they hold is kept securely; personal information is not disclosed either orally or in
writing or accidentally or otherwise to any unauthorised third party, and personal data is only
used for the purpose for which it is being held.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES: It is the responsibility of the post holder to promote equal opportunity
and recognition of diversity throughout the apprenticeship programme.
HEALTH AND SAFETY: The post holder will be required to: promote health, safety, and welfare in
all aspects of the apprenticeship programme and to undertake their duties and responsibilities
in full accordance with the FIT’s Health & Safety Policy and Procedures and take responsible
steps to safeguard their own safety and that of others with whom they work.
