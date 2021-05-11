Jobs Alert: Kingspan Century recruiting General Operatives

Kingspan Century is Ireland’s leading provider and innovator in off-site construction.

Due to growing demand in the residential construction sector, we invite applications from motivated and ambitious candidates for opportunities in our facilities in both Monaghan and Carrickmacross for the following positions:

General Operatives

Working as part of the production team, candidates will be required to perform manual operations associated with Engineered Timber manufacturing lines.

Candidates will also be required to:

Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures, Quality, and Health & Safety standards

Work to meet daily production targets and deadlines

Full training will be given and opportunities for versatility training to other production areas will also be available as candidates progress.

Applications can be made with CV by email to: century@kingspan.com