JOB ALERT: Office administrator wanted at Polar International

Applications are sought for the position of office administrator with Polar International in Silverbridge, Newry.

Key skills and responsibilities required for this role are as follows:

Proficiency with Sage Line 50 Account [Invoice processing, maintenance of debtor, creditor & nominal ledgers together with bank reconciliations]

PAYE processing, reporting and submission requirements in NI & ROI jurisdictions to include a working knowledge of Sage Payroll

VAT processing, reporting and submission requirements in NI & ROI jurisdictions to include preparation and submission of EC sales lists and EU VAT claims

Excellent communications skills, verbal and written

Excellent office administration skills

Salary is negotiable and competitive. To apply for this position , please forward your CV to:

Polar International Ltd, 78 New Road, Silverbridge, Newry, Co. Down, BT35 9LR or email: info@polarinternational.net

CLOSING DATE: 22nd February 2019