JOB ALERT: Dundalk crèche recruiting for Childcare Manager role
Childcare Manager
Little Partners Crèche Limited is seeking a QQI Level 7 qualified Child Care Manager (Immediate vacancy)
The Childcare Manager will be responsible for the overall running of Little Partners Crèche including the following key areas.
Minimum Person Specifications/Attributes
Minimum QQI Level 7 in Childcare
Minimum 3 years work experience in a similar role
Ability to lead a team
Kindness, warmth and responsiveness to the needs of children
Good Communication and relating skills with children, staff and parents
Comprehensive knowledge of relevant legislation and regulations
QQI Level 5 in Occupational First Aid (optional)
Undergo Garda Vetting
Desirable Specification
Driving Licence
QQI Level 5 in Occupational First Aid
QQI Level 8 in Childcare
Application Process
Please send detailed cover letter and three copies of your C.V. marked confidential to The Chairperson, Little Partners Crèche, Unit 3, Partnership Court, Park Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth, A91CY50
Closing date for receipt for applications is 5pm on Friday 20th of November 2020.
No late applications accepted.
Little Partners Crèche is an equal opportunities employer
Applications by post only.
This post is funded by the Government of Ireland, under the Community Services Programme.
Job Description available on request. Please telephone: 0868215082.
