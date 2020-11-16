JOB ALERT: Dundalk crèche recruiting for Childcare Manager role

Childcare Manager

Little Partners Crèche Limited is seeking a QQI Level 7 qualified Child Care Manager (Immediate vacancy)

The Childcare Manager will be responsible for the overall running of Little Partners Crèche including the following key areas.

Minimum Person Specifications/Attributes

Minimum QQI Level 7 in Childcare

Minimum 3 years work experience in a similar role

Ability to lead a team

Kindness, warmth and responsiveness to the needs of children

Good Communication and relating skills with children, staff and parents

Comprehensive knowledge of relevant legislation and regulations

QQI Level 5 in Occupational First Aid (optional)

Undergo Garda Vetting

Desirable Specification

Driving Licence

QQI Level 5 in Occupational First Aid

QQI Level 8 in Childcare

Application Process

Please send detailed cover letter and three copies of your C.V. marked confidential to The Chairperson, Little Partners Crèche, Unit 3, Partnership Court, Park Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth, A91CY50

Closing date for receipt for applications is 5pm on Friday 20th of November 2020.

No late applications accepted.

Little Partners Crèche is an equal opportunities employer

Applications by post only.

This post is funded by the Government of Ireland, under the Community Services Programme.

Job Description available on request. Please telephone: 0868215082.