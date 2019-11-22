Full-time positions at Happy Steps

Happy Steps have three full time positions (40hrs per week) in an early years setting that caters for children from 6 months up 12 years of age.

The ideal candidate must have a minimum of the equivalent of a QQI level 5.

One year’s experience in and early years setting desirable but not essential.

Salary is depending on experience and qualifications.

All mandatory training provided and paid for by the company. We give travel allowances for staff that have to commute.

An additional days holiday is included in Salary and a Christmas bonus.

Contact Jennifer on generalmanager@happysteps.ie for details