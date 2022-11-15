Tech firm Kaseya to hold recruitment event in Dundalk

IT & security management firm Kaseya are holding an Information Session at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk on 17th November for those interested in hearing about career opportunities within the organisation.
In July Kaseya announced plans to establish a new Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, creating 250 jobs over the next three years.
This will be an informal event with a rolling overview presentation from 4-7pm and attendees can drop in at any time to speak to the recruitment team and Kaseya staff to discuss roles, and review CVs.
Kaseya provides unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs), small to mid-size business (SMBS) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs).
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries.
To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/
