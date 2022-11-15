Carnival of Light parade to attract thousands to Dundalk this Friday

Experience the magic of Christmas this Friday and Saturday as the Dundalk Credit Union ‘Frostival Winter Festival’ gets underway.

The highlight of the weekend is the ‘Carnival of Light’ parade on Friday, starting at 7pm from The Green Church.

The procession will weave its way through the streets like a winter fairy tale come to life with the Dancing Christmas Stars, Sugar Plum Fairy, Nutcracker prince spinning fire, a flying fairground horse, giant snowflakes, a Snowman cycles in a sparkling snowstorm and Santa high above the crowd on his magic bicycle!

The parade route will illuminate the town centre on a magical journey for spectators to enjoy. As it passes through Clanbrassil Street, Crowe Street, Francis Street and Park Street, turning at Oscar’s corner and finishing up at the Longwalk SC.

Launching this Friday as part of the Carnival of Light and one not to miss, is Dundalk Credit Union’s Christmas Animated Light Show which will transform Market Square into a shimmering canvas of images, special effects and other surprises! These awe-inspiring illuminations will take place daily from 4pm over the festive season.

The Christmas Artisan Fair, open from 11am to 8pm on Friday at Market Square, is the perfect place to discover delicious food and bespoke festive gifts. The Little Elves Fun zone is ideal for younger children, free of charge, and open from 4pm until 8pm.

The Urge will be live on-stage at 5pm getting everyone into the festive spirit, and at 6pm do not miss the students of From The Top Theatre who will get you in the panto spirit with songs and dances featuring your favourite characters from the Cinderella storyline.

Sure, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Panto! Following these performances we have a very special guest invited to switch on the town centre Christmas tree and lights, doing the honours of placing the star on our beautiful 12m tree is our very own superstar Amy Broadhurst, and she will be assisted by Dundalk Fire Brigade.

Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union said: “We are delighted that Amy Broadhurst, Dundalk's own sporting star and Dundalk Credit Union's Brand Ambassador will help us light up the town for Christmas at Frostival on Friday. We are delighted to be part of Frostival and all that it brings in terms of festive warmth and cheer for families and businesses across our community.

“The sustainable aspects of this environmentally conscious festival really complement Dundalk Credit Union’s green energy journey and objectives for our community. During Frostival we will continue to have our very successful pop-up advice centres around town with ideas and help on how to reduce your energy bills by improving the efficiency of your home.…… looking forward to seeing you soon!"

On Saturday the Dundalk Artisan Fair re-opens at 11am, and the Little Elves Fun Zone and Luminauts Christmas Trail kick off from 12 noon. From 4pm the Christmas Animated Light Show will begin at Market Square, running until midnight.

Martin McElligott, Town Centre Commercial Manager, said “Frostival is a free community event bringing everyone together to celebrate the start of the festive season. We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our main sponsor Dundalk Credit Union, and our civic sponsor Louth County Council for their kind support and sponsorship of this year’s events.

“It would not be possible to organise and execute a festival of this magnitude without their generosity and commitment, and also the support of our associate sponsors LMFM, The Urge Stage & Lighting, and Dundalk Tidy Towns. A special word of thanks also to An Garda Siochana, Dundalk Fire Brigade, The Civil Defence, Dundalk Football Club Security Team, Funky Feet Dance Academy and all the wonderful volunteers for their help!”

Keep an eye on Frostival Dundalk’s Facebook page for updates www.facebook.com/FrostivalDundalk or contact Dundalk BIDS & Tourist Office on 0429352842.