15 Nov 2022

Blackrock Tidy Towns host successful Energy Event

Event held in Community Centre last Saturday

Tom Dwyer, a local resident, Eugene Conlon of Dunleer Energy, Gerry Reyburn DkIT, Garrett Shine and Fergal Cassidy of Blackrock Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Nov 2022 9:30 PM

Blackrock Tidy Towns held a very successful Energy event in the Community Centre on Saturday last, with over 50 people attending. The presentation was expertly delivered by Dunleer Energy Community group, a not for profit organisation, specialising in delivering SEAI grant assisted energy saving projects.

Dunleer Energy offers a turn key solution, from organising the initial survey identifying the required steps needed to achieve a B2 energy rating, to costing the works, including the applicable grants, sourcing the required tradesmen, and completing all the necessary paperwork for SEAI. This is a complex task in itself, to ensure the grants are applied.

On the day 17 people signed up for the next phase of the project, whereby they will have the initial energy survey carried out.

Also in attendance was Connect Credit union who can offer preferential loans for such improvements to homes. As long as the project is accepted for the SEAI grant, a loan can be availed of which is much lower that the normal personal rate.

Feedback after the event was that many more people would welcome the opportunity to avail of this scheme, and so Blackrock Tidy Towns expect to repeat this event early in the new year.

