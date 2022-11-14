Dundalk gardai stop car travelling at 164kph and overtaking dangerously

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N1 dual carriageway recently when they detected this car travelling at 164kph in a 120kph zone and overtaking dangerously.
They were stopped and a court appearance is to follow for the driver.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N1 dual carriageway recently when they detected this car travelling at 164kph in a 120kph zone and overtaking dangerously.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 14, 2022
They were stopped and a court appearance is to follow for the driver. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/0Lmv07LlCC
Tom Dwyer, a local resident, Eugene Conlon of Dunleer Energy, Gerry Reyburn DkIT, Garrett Shine and Fergal Cassidy of Blackrock Tidy Towns
Minister of State with responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D (Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke )
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.