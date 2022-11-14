Search

15 Nov 2022

Illustrated Space Lecture at the County Museum in Dundalk

This Thursday at 7pm

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Nov 2022 10:00 PM

Science Week at the County Museum, Dundalk will come to an end this Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. with a talk by astronomer Kevin Nolan.  Entitled From Hubble to Webb - exploring iconic images and discoveries by the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes this illustrated lecture will explore some of the great questions posed by astronomy including: 

  • How and when did the Universe begin?
  • How are stars and planets born?
  • Might there be Life elsewhere in the Universe?
     

Kevin is a lecturer in Physics at TU Dublin and is author of ‘A Cosmic Stepping Stone: Uncovering Humanity's Cosmic Context.’ 

According to Museum Curator, Brian Walsh, “Space has always inspired humanity.  It has driven our imagination and curiosity; it has informed technology development and has been the inspiration for some of our most favourite artistic pieces.

"As Science Week comes to an end we think that it is only fitting that we reflect this inspiration by examining and celebrating the beauty of space as revealed by the Hubble and Webb Telescopes.”

 

Admission to the lecture is free and all are welcome; more information may be had by contacting the County Museum, Dundalk at 042 9392999.

