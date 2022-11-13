PHOTOS: Graduation at Dundalk Institute of Technology

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) conferring ceremonies took place last week at the Dublin road campus. Dundalk Democrat photographer was the to capture the celebrations.
All photos: Arthur Kinahan
Peter Cherrie kept two clean sheets in the three games he started this season. He is keen to remain at the club and push Nathan Shepperd for the spot between between the sticks
Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell has done a great job, helping the lilywhites secure European Football next season
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.