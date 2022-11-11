Search

11 Nov 2022

Little change in numbers signing on in Louth

Live Register October 2022

Dundalk Intreo Office

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Nov 2022 8:30 PM

There was little monthly change in the number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth in October, with a fall of just one in the County since September 2022.

7,614 people signed on in Louth in October, down one from the 7,615 who signed on in September. In Dundalk, there was a decrease of 11 people in October, with 3,553 signing on compared to the 3,564 who signed on in September.

There was an increase of eight people signing on in Ardee in October, with the number rising from 790 in September to 798 in October.

Drogheda saw an increase of two people signing on, with 3,263 signing on in October, compared to 3,261 in September.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for October 2022 was 182,600 persons, down 800 or 0.4% from September 2022.

