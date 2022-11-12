Search

12 Nov 2022

Jinx Lennon to finish Autumn tour in Dundalk with Spirit Store date

Stand Up to Self Hate and Vaporise Dread

Jinx Lennon to finish Autumn tour in Dundalk with Spirit Store date

Jinx Lennon to finish Autumn tour in Dundalk with Spirit Store date

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Nov 2022 10:00 PM

One of Dundalk's most unique and loved talent's, Jinx Lennon, is to finish his Autumn tour, Stand Up to Self Hate and Vaporise Dread, with a Spirit Store show on 26 November.

The show is a mixture of two minute  garage rock anthems, folk music done in a punk rock style performance art, bass drum, a sampling beat machine and off the wall rants recorded  onto cassette tapes.

Jinx tells the Dundalk Democrat that “this is the 23rd anniversary of the Spirit Store as a renowned music venue, and I played my first show there in November/December 1999 when it was much smaller, so it's great to recognise that the venue and many other local musicians, including myself, have been keeping the good side out  down at Georges Quay since then.”

He goes on to say, “This year I released album number twelve, Pet Rent, which is a  heavy punk drumbeat  journey into the north east  local hinterland,  with sampled voices from local  politicians, Peter Fitzpatrick and Jim Wells  Joe Dolan, current rappers Westside Gunn, The God Fahim, the Peter Robinson Court Case Riot at Cranbrassil and Church St  in 1986,Sonic Youth and The Osmonds amongst others.

Looking ahead to the Spirit Store show, Jinx says: “I will be playing  onstage  with local performance artist Sara Jane Hopkins, also known as Baby Nits, who will play her own set of DIY electronic beats with visuals, before she joins me onstage with Chris Barry  on guitar, who also  plays with Myles Manley.

“Chris produced  Junior Brothers first album “Pull The Right Rope” and local heroes the Mary Wallopers new album. Special guest is  West Cork act These Are Atoms, a proponent of the Irish underground music scene who brings the listener inside his head  with his brilliant edgy tunes.”

Tickets for the show are 15 Euro available to buy at www.spiritstore.ie or on the door at the Spirit Store on the night .

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media