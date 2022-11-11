Jon Kenny to bring new show to Dundalk Gaol

The Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol says it is excited to welcome Jon Kenny with his show "Tall Tales & Stories Of D’unexpected and Other Lies” on Saturday 28th January 2023, a show created from Jon’s memoir which he began to work on during lock down.

As Jon says “After two years and a bit in solitary confinement and not being within an ass’s roar of fellow mad souls bar myself, it's time for me to let off a bit of steam, let my feckin flowing locks down me back and have a bit of craic!”

Jon is well known and loved as being part of the comedic duo D’Unbelieveable’s and for also for his appearances in Fr Ted. Who will ever forget his role as the cinema manager, Michael Cocheese during Fr Ted protest of ‘The Passion of Saint Tibulus’ film at the Craggy Island theatre or as the Eurosong presenter, a part which was originally offered to and turned down by Steve Coogan.

He’s also an accomplished actor and has toured the country with John B Keanes ‘The Matchmaker’ and ‘The Successful TD’ and also the one man show ‘Crowman”. His most recent big screen appearance was in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

Jon regards himself as one of Ireland's greatest liars who believes that if it wasn't for his strict catholic upbringing he would never have gotten into comedy. According to Jon, “Venial sins were a great thing as you could make up as many mad stories as you liked, lie till you were blue in the face and you had blackened your tongue completely, let the mind run wild then wipe the slate face and tongue clean once a week in confession”.

"Tall Tales & Stories Of D’unexpected and Other Lies” is a look back through story, song and writing at all the weird and wonderful crazy times that were part of his life - from touring with his band from Effin to Abbey Road, running off with a dance company, singing ballads in Zambia, performing in Moscow, gowling around in Galbally, acting the flute in Finore and knowing no matter where you were in the world you couldn't throw a stone without hitting an Irish man!

Tickets for this show will sell out so early booking is advised. Tickets are €25 and are available online www.orielcentre.ie from 15th November.