11 patients waiting for beds at Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda today
There were 11 people on trolleys and waiting on beds this morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) today.
Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients in Irish hospitals are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed, and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital. The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.
According to the INMO, these patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.
Nationwide, 543 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 445 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 98 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. There are 7 children on trolleys today.
