10 Nov 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

Reporter:

reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS   

U15 SFAI Interleague: Midlands 2 0 Dundalk SL 1

U14 SFAI Interleague: NDSL 1 Dundalk SL 0

U13 SFAI Interleague: NECSL 2 Dundalk SL 0

U12 SFAI Interleague: NECSL 2 Dundalk SL 0

SFAI U16 Cup: Duleek Schoolboys 4 Rock Celtic FC A 1

SFAI U14 Cup: Walshestown FC 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 1, Donacarney Celtic FC 0 Rock Celtic FC 1, Lusk United - Prem 1 Shamrocks FC 3

SFAI U13 Cup: Trim Celtic AFC 2 Woodview Celtic 5, Skerries Town (P) 3 Ardee Celtic 0, Walshestown FC 0 Balbriggan FC 4, Rock Celtic FC 3 Marino AFC (Prem Sun) 2

SFAI U12 Cup: Rock Celtic FC White 2 Navan Town Cosmos 2 (Navan win on penalties),  Ardee Celtic 0 Walshestown FC 3, Howth Celtic 5 Bellurgan United 6, Kells Celtic Youths - A 4 Glenmuir United FC A 0, Trim Celtic AFC 3 Quay Celtic FC 0, Balbriggan FC 2 Shamrocks FC 0

FAI Youth Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 5 Clones Town 2

FAI U17 Cup: Rock Celtic 3 Shamrocks 2, Bay Utd 1 Ballyjamesduff 3

U16 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 6 Dromin Juveniles 1, Shamrocks 2 Woodview Celtic 0

U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd 2 St Dominic's 0

U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 4, Shamrocks 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 0, Bellurgan Utd 3 Dromin Juveniles 2

U15 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 4, Glenmuir Utd 0 Bay Utd 1, Rockville 2 Quay Olympic 1

U14 Premier: Quay Celtic 5 Dromin Juveniles 1, Ardee Celtic 0 Ardee Utd 2, Woodview Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 3

U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic 0 Shamrocks 6

U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 6 Shamrocks Celtic 1, Woodview Celtic Blue 0 Glenmuir Utd 2

U12 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 2 Dromin Utd Blue 2

U12 Division 2: Ardee Rovers 4 Dromin Utd White 4, Blayney Academy White 2 Rockville 0, Bellurgan Athletic 2 Quay Olympic 0

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES    

Thursday November 10

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 6.30PM

Saturday November 12

U13 Premier: Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Walshestown, Fatima 11.00AM

15 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 12.30PM

U15 Division 1: Rockville v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM

U17 League: Shamrocks v Termonfeckin Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM

Sunday November 13

U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Celtic Flynn Park 9.45AM

U12 Div 1 Presentation Friendly: Rock Celtic v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U12 Division 2: Bellurgan Athletic v Shamrocks Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Ardee Rovers, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Rockville v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Dromin Utd White, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM

U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM

U16 Premier: Shamrocks v Bay Utd, Fatima 12.30PM

U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM

