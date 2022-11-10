Woman seriously injured after being struck by tractor in Carrick

The Main Street in Carrickmacross remains closed this morning after a woman was knocked down by a tractor in the town yesterday evening.
Gardaí in Carrickmacross were alerted to the incident on Main Street at approximately 5.55p.m.
A tractor struck a female pedestrian (early 30s) who was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she is currently receiving treatment.
The driver of the tractor was uninjured.
Local diversions are in place and gardai say Investigations ongoing.
The late Willie Reilly presenting the London Intermediate Championship trophy to Kevin Reid, the captain of Brothers Pearse. Reilly was a longstanding member of the club. (Photo: Brothers Pearse)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.