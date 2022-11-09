New planning lodged for 65 homes outside Dundalk

A new planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council seeking planning permission for 65 new homes at Dublin Road and Chapel Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company have applied to Louth County Council for development at a site on the Dublin Road (R132) and Chapel Road - opposite the Fariways Hotel and to the east of Chapel Road. The planned development consists of 65 dwellings, 29 of which are two-bed, 25 three-bed and 11 are four-bed. Of the planned units, 38 of them are dwellings comprising two, two-bed dwellings; 25 three-bed dwellings and 11 four-bed dwellings. There are also 27 two-bed apartments in five three-storey buildings with balconies.

A previous application had been made for this development by the same applicant but was deemed invalid by Louth County Council. The local authority indicated that following an inspection of the site notice, "it was observed that whilst site notices were in place along Chapel Road, there was no site notice in place along the Dublin Road as illustrated on the submitted plans and particulars.

"As such, the application is invalid as it does not meet with the requirements of sub-article (1)(c) or (3) of Article 19 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001 (as amended) as a site notice is considered necessary along the site boundary at the Dublin Road, being a public road."

A decision is due on this application by 7 January with submissions due by 8 December.