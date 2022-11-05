Search

05 Nov 2022

David McMillan unsure where his futures lies as season draws to a close

David McMillan unsure where his futures lies as season draws to a close

David McMillan celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Casey's Field. (Picture: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

05 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

David McMillan’s future at Dundalk FC is unclear, with the 33-year-old forward out of contract after the final SSE Airtricity League game of the year at Derry City this Sunday.

Across two spells, the first of which began in 2014, McMillan has spent six-and-a-half seasons with Dundalk, winning every major domestic honour on two or more occasions.

And his superb free-kick in the Lilywhites 2-1 win over Bohemians has put him five goals short of becoming just the seventh player to reach a century of strikes for Dundalk.

“U14s probably, I don’t know,” the Templeogue native laughed when asked to recall his last free-kick conversion. “It’s been quite a while anyway. Wardy would be one that would usually takes them, and has scored them this season, but he wasn’t starting.

“These are little things that you just practice now and again in training. I’ve hit quite a few in the last while, so I felt confident hitting it. Runar wanted to hit it as well. We had a little word, but thankfully he let me hit it, and it couldn’t have been sweeter really.”

The Commentary Box: Lilywhites fully deserving of place in Europe

Leinster Preview: Ardee fearful of nobody ahead of tough clash in Mullingar

That goal could well be McMillan’s last in front of the Dundalk home support, with his contract set to expire after he turns 34 in December, but the veteran’s recent contributions in the absence of Patrick Hoban might yet earn him another campaign.  

“I don’t know,” McMillan commented on his own future. “Of course I would (like to stay). It’s a club that feels home to me really. It’s my club here, but it’s hard to know what next year will hold. I just have to sit down over the off-season and see what’s there and speak to the management.

“I honestly can’t answer that question at this point. It’s one that I have to just sit back and see how things are at the end of the season.”

It was perhaps fitting that following a one-year absence from European competition, it was McMillan who set Dundalk on their way to a return to the continental stage.

With 13 goals, the first of which came versus BATE Borisov back in 2015, he is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in Europe, with Roy Keane and Robbie Keane the only Irishmen to have scored more times than the Dundalk forward in UEFA competitions.

“I haven’t spoken to the management yet about new contracts or anything,” continued McMillan. “Not many players have, so there may not even be an offer on the table.

“As I said, I have to think about myself first and foremost. I’ll be 34 in December, so I’ve got to think about the body and everything else. Six-and-a-half years here, I love it, and if it is my last game, it’s a great goal to finish on, but hopefully it’s not.”

McMillan’s goal last Friday was only his second in the league throughout a season in which he has been named in the starting line-up just eight times. But after being replaced by substitute John Martin in the 76th minute, the crowd at Casey’s Field rose to its feet.

“For me personally, it’s been a really, really tough season. You start to question yourself at times when you’re not featuring as much as you like to. The last six weeks, I’ve really tried to knuckle down and put myself in a position to make sure I’m in the team.

“I’m probably frustrated not to get a couple of goals in the last few weeks. I got myself in pretty good positions, but just didn’t finish them off, so I was desperate tonight to get a goal, to finish off on a high and just help the team win the game.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media