Christmas Fayre returns to Carrickdale Hotel & Spa next week
The Secret Garden at the Carrickdale Hotel & Spa says it is delighted to announce its annual Christmas Fayre returns on Thursday 10 November from 5-9pm.
This was a huge success last year and was a brilliant opportunity to support local businesses. If you're looking a night to start getting in the festive spirit, then put in your diary – it promises to be a good one! From food hampers, to make up and beauty gift sets, to wax melts and skin care sets, the Secret Garden Fayre has it all.
In addition, following the recent refurbishment of the Serenity Spa, it will also be open on the evening. Orla Hayes, Marketing Manager at the Carrickdale Hotel says “last year was just an amazing event, and was great to see all the local businesses sell their products on the night, so we look forward to our second Winter Fayre.
“Local companies include Carville & McGrath Confectionary, Shimmer Melts, Tropic by Donna, Reeva Boutique, Craft & Quartz, Maid by Sinead, Ciara Quinn Designs, Lore Natural Skin Care, Golden Melts, House of Hair, Bow Wow Bakes, Blue Robin Apparel, Lou Lou Sparkle, Maid by Sinead and Doodle Mammy and Millinery by Mairead.”
