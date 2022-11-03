Search

03 Nov 2022

Dynamites Basketball Club grab impressive victories in North East League

Dynamites Basketball Club grab impressive victories in North East League

The Dynamites U12 basketball team which defeated East Cavan Eagles in the

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

03 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

The Dynamites U12 boys team, competing in the North East Region Basketball league, had a great 32-20pts victory over East Cavan Eagles Virginia last Sunday.

This win was followed by the Dynamites U14 boys playing their first league game of the season and winning with great style 42-6.

A very young U12 girls squad showed true class in winning by the same scoreline 42-66, while the U14 girls went down by three points against the a strong Virginia outfit, 44-41. 

With three of their starting five players fouled out, it was always going to be difficult for the girls, but a great game with lots of skill on show will benefit them going forward. 

Dynamites Basketball Club's Mini Academy for U10 Boys and Girls takes place every Saturday morning at 10AM in Dromiskin. Follow the club on Facebook at Dynamites Basketball Club for more details. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media