Pearse Park residents unveil new sculpture created by Dundalk student

Last week saw the unveiling of a new flower sculpture on the green in Pearse Park created by 5th year student at the Grammar School Laura McKevitt.

Laura, who is the granddaughter of well-known local sculptor Sandra Bell, was commissioned by residents to create a sculpture for the Pumping Station Fairy Garden.

“Well, my granny does a lot of sculptures all around Ireland and she was chatting to Ann Savage and she mentioned how they were looking to get a sculpture made out of recycled materials," Laura said.

“So my granny mentioned that I have a small business doing things like that, garden ornaments and things and they asked if I'd do one.

“After talking to them, I felt that flowers suited the whole theme of the area and that it would be a good idea to use bright colours."

The floral piece is made up of doorknobs, old spanners and old horseshoes all welded together and painted. Laura is proud to know the history of each item in her piece.

“There’s a doorknob that we got from a woman who was doing a clear out in Carlingford, and the spanners that I used for the stems, they actually were given to me by a man called Seamus Tracey.

“We talked to his daughter recently and found out that he originally got them 16 years ago from a clear out in number 37 Pearse Park. So it was really nice to find that out.”

The horseshoes used in the sculpture are also reused from show horses around Leinster.

“It probably took me two days to make and three or four days to paint.

“I started a small business during the summer, it was kind of just a fun little side hobby and if I make a bit of money out of it I’m happy but I really enjoy doing things like this and giving old metals that would just be sitting rusting somewhere some life and purpose again.”

Laura’s other sculptures made for her online business ‘Barn With It’ can be viewed on her website: barnwithit.jimdofree.com/catalog/ and she can also be reached on Instagram and Facebook.