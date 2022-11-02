Search

02 Nov 2022

Full STEAM ahead for Louth Science Festival 2022

Louth Science Festival (LSF) is back for its fifth year

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Nov 2022 9:30 PM

Supported by Louth County Council and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Louth Science Festival will this year run from 7th – 20th November.

According to SFI research, Louth is a low intervention county in terms of STEAM participation, and Louth Science Festival aims to find fresh and innovative ways of bringing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths to new and existing audiences, particularly reaching out to those not typically serviced by STEAM programming. 

Since its inception in 2018, Louth Science Festival has seen the Library Service partner with local schools, educational facilities, organisations and community groups.

This year’s festival – the biggest to date – seeks to develop these connections and build new ones. 

The festival’s 2022 offering, which will be delivered both in-person and online, will see a continuation of Louth Library Service’s work with Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT), Dr Niamh Shaw, iCrag, Dublin Zoo and Met Éireann, as well as local primary and secondary schools.

Furthermore, new collaborations with the ESB and Creative Spark Dundalk will lead to specialised workshops for schools, families and adults, including talks on renewable energy, and hands-on workshops in their mobile Fab Labs. 

The festival promised something for everyone; from the youngest citizens to the oldest; for all interests and abilities.

There will also be talks on Genealogy; being a Blacksmith; Superhero Science and Climate Action. 

Workshops for schools will include videos and visits from the likes of the Irish Air Corps, Scientific Sue and Circus 250. 

Family Fun Days held throughout Louth as part of the festival will see the School of Irish Archaeology bring ‘The Big Dig’ to ‘The Wee County’, as well as visits from the Mobile Music School, Dr Niamh Shaw, Paralympian gold medalist Eve McCrystal, Anyone4Science and even a mobile Escape Room with BiOrbic! All events are free.

For more information on Louth Science Festival contact your local branch library, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel. 042 9353190 and follow Louth Library Service on Facebook and Instagram. 

