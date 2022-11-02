Search

02 Nov 2022

PHOTOS: Great fun at Monastery NS Halloween assembly

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

Monastery NS, Ardee had lots of fun dressing up for Halloween Assembly.

They hosted an annual Sponsored Walk Raffle where two bicycles and lots of spot prizes were won by their boys and girls. They also had prizes for Halloween competitions and pupil of the year nominations for the month of October.

The boys and girls had a great time with lots of fun activities and prizes.

Monastery NS boys and girls also said farewell to their wonderful teacher Mrs McGrory who is retiring.

After 37 years of dedicated service as a teacher, 36 of those years spent in Monastery NS, the school bid farewell to Mrs Adrienne McGrory at Halloween Assembly.

All of the pupils in each class signed beautiful cards that were presented on stage to Mrs McGrory.

One of our pupils made a presentation to Mrs McGrory on behalf of our Parents' Association and another pupil presented flowers on behalf of us all.

Thank you again for your care and dedication to our girls and boys over the years. A happy and healthy retirement.

