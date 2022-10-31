Triple gold for Dundalk FM at CRAOL awards

Local community radio station Dundalk FM scooped three gold medals at the CRAOL (The Community Radio Forum of Ireland) annual awards night in the Connacht Hotel in Galway.

There were two awards for Dundalk FM presenter Jason Kelly, who received a gold award in the ‘Access and Inclusion’ category as well as a special Outstanding Award.

Jason is a well-established broadcaster who presents his own show “Drivetime.”

Earlier in the year he participated at an Access & Inclusion Show at a Seminar in Dublin and also created a video presentation in which he highlighted the benefits that volunteering with Dundalk FM has brought to him.

Jason thoroughly enjoys his time with Dundalk FM and is a valued member of the Dundalk F.M. Programme & Technical Committee.

The judging panel had interviewed Jason earlier in the year, and determined that his ability to get across the sense of achievement he experienced just what being a volunteer meant to him.

He spoke highly of the sense of belonging he felt within the station.

The judges felt his disappointment and frustration at not being able to attend the Dundalk FM Studio during the pandemic, yet he “upskilled” himself to broadcast online at that time.

This honesty and passion came across quite clearly, and the judges felt it was a richly deserved award on the night. Jason expressed his delight over the live transmission via the Zoom Link of the Awards.

The Town Talk programme also received gold in the Social Benefit Category.

Over the years, the Town Talk Team has presented an informative and lively morning show highlighting the many local issues, reviewing local & national newspapers and keeping the Dundalk FM Listeners tuned in with many interesting guests.

The flagship programme led by Marissa Luchessi and a strong team adhere to the core of Community Radio broadcasting in providing quality programmes with a strong emphasis on social benefit.

The programme has built up a strong local physical profile through a series of regular outside broadcasts from various locations including Dundalk Simon Community, SJOG Venegas Centre, Men’s Shed, Election Counts, North Louth Hospice Shop, Outcomers, Creative Spark Community Hub, Birches Alzheimer’s Centre, Dundalk Alone, DKIT, LMETB, Bridge St Studios, Louth Volunteer Centre, Dundalk Women’s Aid, Rehabcare, Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol and Aiken Barracks to name but a few.

Adding to the Dundalk involvement at the event, retired teacher and Dundalk FM member Pat Hamilton launched a book he co wrote with fellow CRAOL Committee member Pat Quinn, celebrating the 25th anniversary of CRAOL.

Within a six month period both men brought individual contributions from all 35 community radio station with each station presenting their own description of their own contributions within their own catchment area, a summary of their achievements, studio facilities and staffing details.

This practical record from all community stations is a treasure trove of information and also includes station logos, contact details for all stations and a variety of photographs.

Printed in full colour by Anglo Printers in Drogheda, the design and layout was created by Paula Healy (Flirt FM Galway) and CRAOL national Coordinator Mary Lennon.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, to coincide with the official launch of the CRAOL “Feile”, Ciaran Kissane (Broadcasting Authority Ireland) congratulated both gentlemen on an excellent production, which reflected in a comprehensive yet readable style, an excellent viewpoint from all stakeholders in community radio over the past 25 years.