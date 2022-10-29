Drive Virtual Driving Academy is set to celebrate their first birthday

Drive Virtual Driving Academy is celebrating their first birthday on Saturday, November 5th, from 10am at their driving studio in Williamson’s Mall.

As part of the festivities, everyone is invited to come down and avail of free demos all day as well as big prizes to be won in store.

Aimee Woods, Formula Vee Racer, will be on site in the morning for pictures with the Drive/Shaky Bills car.

Owner Paul Brady said: “We are so happy to be celebrating our first birthday and for the continued support from the local community.

“In this coming year, we hope to gain accreditation from the Road Safety Authority and with any luck, include our lessons in the mandatory 12.”

Drive Virtual Driving Academy was started last year by Dundalk’s own, Paul Brady who, with his wife, had a vision to aid young and nervous drivers in getting their licences whilst also helping the environment.

Since then Paul has worked alongside schools and youth groups in County Louth to provide an immersive driving programme that teaches responsibility and hazard awareness, including, the

National Learning Network and An Garda Siochana.