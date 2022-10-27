Search

27 Oct 2022

Supports available for small businesses across Louth

Supports available for small businesses across Louth

Riona McCoy, Acting Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Louth

27 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Local Enterprise Office Louth offers an expert team with supports, advice and training to people running a small business across the county.

Riona McCoy explains: “Local Enterprise Offices are a one-stop shop for anyone in business.

"We provide training, mentoring, business advice and management development programmes.

"We want to hear from businesses. We want to know what you need and how we can support.

"We’re here to walk every step of the journey with you, to signpost the supports available along the way.”

In certain cases, the Local Enterprise Office can also provide grant aid for businesses with strong potential business to scale, create employment and export.

She continues: “Sometimes business owners hesitate to get in touch because they feel they should be able to deal with things on their own. But that’s actually the opposite.

"Whatever challenge you are going through in your business, chances are we’ve seen it before, and we have a way to help.

"We have connections in all types of sectors and all areas of expertise, and we can help you to progress much quicker than if you were to do it alone. Why try to work things out alone when you can learn from those who’ve been there before you?

“One of our most popular supports is our weekly Business Advice Clinic.

"This offers business owners a one-to-one appointment with one of our Business Advisors.

"These free, online sessions are ideal for businesses at any stage, whether you have an idea you want to discuss or are looking for supports to grow your business.

"Our expert team can talk to you about your business and identify the supports that would be most beneficial to you.

“Our website, localenterprise.ie/louth, is a great place to start.

"You’ll find all of our training, mentoring and management development supports listed.

"Looking to improve your financial management skills? We’ve got a support for that.

"Looking to make your business more sustainable? We’ve got a support for that. Looking to improve your management skills and that of your team? We’ve got a support for that.

"Looking to make your business more efficient and profitable? Well, we’ve also got a support for that too.”


In conclusion, Riona explains “The Local Enterprise Office is supported by Louth County Council and Enterprise Ireland. We are the state agency responsible for supporting small and medium enterprises to establish, grow and scale it is what we’re here for. No matter what you’re going through chances are we’ve seen it before and we can help. So visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth or call 042 9335457 and talk to us today.”

