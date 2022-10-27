The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
SFAI U12 Cup: Rock Celtic FC White 2 Navan Town Cosmos 2 (Navan win on penalties)
SFAI U12 Cup: Ardee Celtic 0 Walshestown FC 3
SFAI U12 Cup: Howth Celtic 5 Bellurgan United 6
SFAI U12 Cup: Trim Celtic AFC 3 Quay Celtic FC 0
SFAI U13 Cup: Trim Celtic AFC 2 Woodview Celtic 5
U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 4
U15 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 4
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday October 29
SFAI U12 Cup: Glenmuir Utd A v Kells Celtic Youths A, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
SFAI U14 Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic v Walshestown, Termonfeckin 11.30AM
Sunday October 30
SFAI U13 Cup: Balbriggan FC v Walshestown FC, Balbriggan Time TBC
Saturday November 5
U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Termonfeckin Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles Flynn Park 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
Sunday November 6
FAI U17 Cup: Rock Celtic v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
FAI U17 Cup: Bay Utd v Ballyjamesduff, Rock Road 12.30PM
FAI Interleague Competition Round 1 - 5/6 November:U12 NECSL v Dundalk SL, U13 NECSL v Dundalk SL, U14 NDSL v Dundalk SL, U15 Midlands 2 v Dundalk SL (Venues and times TBC)
