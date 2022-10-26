Search

27 Oct 2022

Dundalk court: Sentenced for welfare fraud

Dundalk court: Sentenced for welfare fraud

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

A 33 year old man who used his mother's maiden name to obtain a new PPS number to commit social welfare fraud, has been sentenced to a total of 12 months at Dundalk district court.

The court heard Benediktas Vaisnys of The Elms, Lough na Glack, Oriel Road, Carrickmacross had obtained almost €13,000 which he was not entitled to.

He was before the court accused of 10 offences between November 2018 and November last year including stealing various amounts in job seekers allowance and an Occupational Injury Benefit in the name he assumed, using a PPS number he had obtained using his mother's maiden name.

The court heard the defendant had been working while claiming the job seeker's allowance, although the payments stopped while he was incarcerated in 2019.

After he was injured at work, over €2,700 in Occupational Injury Benefit was paid into the same bank account, which his wages were paid into.

In total, the defendant obtained €12,853.12 which he was not entitled to.

The court was told he had 30 previous convictions including robbery and theft.

The Defence solicitor asked Judge Eirinn McKiernan to put the case back for six months to enable his client to repay the money owed.

He said the father of two had been released from custody in February last year, and prior to that he had a chaotic lifestyle and was addicted to drink and drugs but had qualified as a personal trainer while in prison and had been working for a number of weeks for a multi-national and had been earning quite a good salary.

However Judge McKiernan said Mr. Vaisnys had serious previous convictions.

She imposed sentences totalling 12 months for three of the offences and marked the rest taken into consideration.

At the request of the defence she fixed recognizance for an appeal of his own bond of €300 and an independent surety of €2,000 or cash lodged.

Local News

