Serious assault at Christmas party in Dundalk

A 58 year old man who admitted seriously assaulting two men while at a Christmas party at Dundalk stadium, has been given a four month suspended sentence at the local district court.

Michael Kilkenny of Lisross, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim was prosecuted for assault causing harm and violent disorder arising out of the incident on December 15th 2018.

The court had previously heard the defendant and his son Kenneth were among four men who carried out an unprovoked attack on two friends who were strangers to them.

One victim testified that it was traumatic, and he had to get counselling saying: “We were jumped and to this day I can’t understand why they attacked us.”

He suffered head injuries, was ‘badly marked’ and his arm was sore for a couple of days.

The other injured party suffered a broken rib after getting ‘booted on the floor’ and that he could have sustained a kick to the head.

The Defence solicitor told the court that Michael Kilkenny was held in high regard and had not come to garda attention since.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to allow him time to pay each of the victims €2,500 compensation.

Last Wednesday, after being told that €5,000 was in court, Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for violent disorder and suspended it on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.