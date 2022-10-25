Louth family makes quarter final of Ireland's Fittest Family

This Sunday, October 30th, sees the first of two-quarter finals on the current series of Ireland's Fittest Family on RTE One at 6.30pm, with Louth family, the Nugents featuring.

Coach Anna Geary will have split loyalties, as she has two families in Sunday's quarter-finals – the McNally's from Monaghan and the Gallaghers from Donegal. They’ll be facing Davy’s Nugent's from Louth and Donncha’s Cooney's from Cork. New coach Nina Carberry is resting in the paddock this week as she only has one family through to the quarter-finals – but she’ll be chomping at the bit to be back next week.

It's the first of two Fittest Family quarter finals in The Forest, and four families and their coaches will be hoping to do enough to stay in the game. If so, they will progress from The Forest onto the semi-finals in The Swamp and make it all the way to the final on the Mountain.

Making its debut this year is the dreaded All Tyred Out, a draining four-way relay race designed to push the families to their limits. Then it’s old favourite Hanging Tough – the families have been practicing this one but nothing can prepare them for the real thing. After these two events, the two families at the top of the leader board are through to the semi-final! The two families at the bottom of the leader board face the eliminator, and one of them leave the competition for good.