Louth ICMSA AGM to be held in Dundalk

The AGM of Louth Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) will take place on Thursday 3 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk, at 11am.
The morning meeting will be addressed by ICMSA policy Officer, Alisha Ryan, and chaired by Ciaran McDonnell of Knockbridge, with John McKenna of Inniskeen acting as secretary.
The agenda for the meeting will include dairy and beef outlook, nitrates and climate change’s effects of farming, and CAP.
Elections will be held for officers and member of the National Council and a large turnout is expected.
Refreshments to be served at the conclusion of meetings.
Queries about eligibility to vote should be directed to Head Office at 061-314677
