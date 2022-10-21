Stylist named icon of Irish hairdressing

Hairdressing visionary Paul Stafford, who started his distinguished career in Dundalk, has been honoured in Ireland for his decades-long international contribution to the hair industry.

On Sunday 9 October, Belfast-based Paul became only the second Northern Irish hairdresser to be admitted into the Hall of Fame at the Irish Hairdressers Federation, when a panel of Ireland’s top crimpers voted him an Icon of Irish Hairdressing.

Paul spoke to the Democrat about how he first stepped into the world of hairdressing in Dundalk from his training in FÁS to his jobs in several salons in town where he learnt vital skills and his creativity was encouraged.

“I wouldn't be hairdressing at this level if my family hadn't moved to Dundalk as there was a significant number of people at the beginning of my career who were not only instrumental in directing me into hairdressing but also supported me in the early years and encouraged my creativity”, Paul said.

“Pat Darcy in the Christian Brothers in Dundalk was my career guidance teacher and knew I had an interest in hairdressing, which he would have recognised as I was always running around with bleached hair or some style or other.

“He was friends with Gerard Hoey in New Image and that is where I got my first job.

“I just loved the buzz of the salon; it really gave me a taste for being part of this industry.”

Paul said one of the “significant breakthroughs” in the early days of his career was going to work for Brendan McElarney.

“Brendan gave me free reign to experiment.

“I was doing all the kids hair at home in my kitchen and he encouraged me to bring them into the salon to do their hair there.

“I was bringing in all these kids with flat tops and the back combs; the punks and the mods.

“I was working with other great people like Hugh Cassidy and Paddy Bradley, they were all very encouraging.

“Another figure in hairdressing during my early career who was instrumental was George Bernard.

“He came from that Vidal Sassoon background and was a real hair cutter; he had that classical training, real discipline and complete awareness of the suitability of a hairstyle for a person, which taught me what a haircut says about somebody and that was the start of what became one of my trademarks which is great, structured, classic haircuts with a modern twist.

“Also, Sonia McArdle, who had a great salon on the Castletown Road, decided I would be a great person to come along and teach her staff while I was working for George.

“She really taught me great salon skills as she was brilliant with people and had that commercial eye and knew what people wanted and she gave it to them.”

Paul also told how he was given a place to study hairdressing with FÁS, which at the time was called AnCO, despite all the places being already filled.

“Leo Mallon, who was the head of AnCO, very kindly squeezed me in - the course was actually filled but I think my enthusiasm and sheer determination persuaded him to give me an opportunity.

“What I learnt there came in very useful during the last 40 years because when I am looking for new and fresh ideas I go back to those days and use those skills I learnt and reinvent them.

“For me Dundalk at the beginning of my career was a real hot bed, hairdressing was important in the town.

“It was a real vital energy in the high street and was a meeting point for people and a breeding school for great hairdressers.

“I admired the industry locally and I felt very much part of the hair community in Dundalk.

“For many years afterwards, I always kept an eye on what those guys were doing in Dundalk as I really admired them and respected their dedication and passion for what they were doing.

“It is a huge part of my hair history. I had so many great experiences working in those fantastic salons.

“I learnt amazing things with those people.”

Paul also spoke about how his family has always been a great support and encouraged him throughout his career.

“My mum Sue was so encouraging; when I told her when I was 15 years old I was going to work in a hairdressing salon her heart was swollen with absolute pride.

“I remember her telling people before I ever even did a shampoo that I was a hairdresser.

“My dad Stan, brother Michael and sisters Ann and Suzanne have always been so supportive too.”

Over the years Paul has travelled extensively to educate others and promote British and Irish hairdressing around the world, as well as build a hugely successful brand in the capital.

His work has allowed him to transcend the border between north and south, taking him all over Ireland to educate and inspire.

So when the 600 members of the Irish Hairdressing Federation were asked earlier this summer to nominate individuals worthy of Irish Hairdressing’s most highly regarded accolade, they chose Paul.

And on Sunday October 9th Paul was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Irish Hairdressers Federation at a Gala event at the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny.

“I’m deeply honoured to be recognised in Ireland for my craft and thank the hairdressers of Ireland for nominating me,” said Paul, who is global ambassador for Italian colour house AlfaParf.

“I’m humbled to join the long list of greats from this island who have helped shape hairdressing on an international scale.

“The struggle to stay ahead of the curve of fashion and business is constant and I’ve almost not made it on a number of occasions, but the support of my team and the people of Northern Ireland has kept me going.”

Despite being globally recognised as one of the most talented hairdressers of his generation, Paul lost almost everything in the 2008 financial crisis.

But he managed to claw his way to recovery and has since become a spokesman for better business management in the hair industry.

“I thought just because I was good at hair and loved chatting to clients, I’d be good at running a salon, but I had to learn the hard way,” he said.

“Now is not the time for complacency as we once again battle with a turbulent economy, but I’m determined that my team will have a secure future with the Paul Stafford brand.”