Louth Culture Quest walking tours are back

An Táin Arts Centre said they are delighted to bring back their successful Louth Culture Quest walking tours of the Dundalk and Drogheda Zones of the county-wide treasure hunt.

Having recently featured on Today FM’s Dermot and Dave and Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, comedian Joe Rooney will host the tours on Sunday 6th November at 12pm in Dundalk and 2:30pm in Drogheda.

Audiences will need to download the Louth Culture Quest App in advance to enjoy the walking tour.

Louth Culture Quest is a county-wide, futuristic art and heritage treasure hunt, where audiences download the app, solve the clues, find the artwork and explore the heritage sites of County Louth.

Audiences can also claim a limited-edition reward pin, if they complete all four zones of the quest. An Táin Arts Centre are also thrilled to announce a competition to be in with a chance to win a €50 voucher for The Glyde Inn, Annagassan and a Louth Culture Quest merchandise package.

To enter: Download the Louth Culture Quest App from the Google Play or App Store and: (1) Post a review of Louth Culture Quest on the Google Play or App Store OR (2) Publish a post on Facebook or Instagram of you experiencing the quest, or at an artwork, please tag @antainarts and use the #louthculturequest

The Glyde Inn, winner of the Best Food Pub in the North East (Irish Pub Awards) has a delicious menu of seafood and you might even stumble upon an LCQ artwork!

The LCQ merch package features a LCQ mini Cooler, branded umbrella, and a limited edition reward pin, all featuring the LCQ brand by Grandson Studio.

The winner will be announced on Saturday 22nd of October.

Book the Louth Culture Quest walking tours today at www.antain.ie and armed with your mobile device and guided by the custodian from the future named Lugh, performed by Fr Ted's Joe Rooney, take a journey through time, exploring the heritage sites of County Louth, engaging with newly commissioned pieces of art and changing the course of history.

Louth Culture Quest Walking Tours take place on Sunday 6th November at 12pm in Dundalk and 2:30pm in Drogheda. Tickets are €3.50 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket) and participants will need to download the Louth Culture Quest App costing €4.99 from the Google Play or App Store in advance of the tour. For further information contact info@antain.ie or visit www.antain.ie