GAA Gaels abroad the next step in funding Louth's new stadium

The planned Louth GAA stadium at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk looks set to become a reality, following the revelation last week that Louth GAA had raised €14.8 million in funding, through the Department of Justice's Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP).

37 foreign investors have pledged €400,000 each towards the stadium through the IIP, to help gain Irish residency.

The Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) is a pathway for non-EEA nationals to secure immigration permission to Ireland on the basis of long-term investment of a sum of money in a project that has been approved for that purpose by the Department of Justice and other Government stakeholders.

In a statement issued by Louth GAA through its social media channels, the organisation said that it is "delighted to announce that they have been granted approval to seek IIP funding through the Department of Justice.

“This will see the Louth GAA Stadium Project on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, eligible to receive €14.8 million in endowment funding towards the development costs of the stadium."

The statement continued, "Following a management meeting last night in the Protection and Prosperity Louth GAA Training Centre in Darver, Louth GAA Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick said:

"Our dream has come true. We have been waiting for the last 60 years since we lost our stadium and now the GAA people of Co Louth will have a stadium to be proud of. Over the last 2-3 years our management team have put in trojan work to see this dream become a reality."

The Democrat understands work is set to take place on the ground in January, should the tendering process go to plan, with the overall aim being for the pitch to host the 2024 County Final.

However Louth GAA will still need to fundraise further to keep these ambitions plans on track. Speaking to the Democrat, the County chairman revealed that the next step is call on GAA Gaels once again, both at home and particularly those abroad.

“We thought three years ago that the pitch would cost around €12 million, but over the last number of years that figure has rose” revealed the Louth TD.

“People don’t realise we already invested around €500,000 on the pitch alone. We currently have a shortfall on the project of around €3 to €4million. Now we can wait for the capital sports grant to get that sorted or we can start doing our own fundraising.

“Fingers crossed the plan is do our own bit of fundraising, as we have a few committees over the next few weeks sorting this out, looking for any GAA people who may want to be a sponsor. Whether it is through having the naming rights to the stadium or whatever it entails.

“If we have to go to the likes of America or Australia, then so be it, that is what we will do. We are going to leave no stone unturned over the next few months and we are pleading with the GAA community, can you please help us finally finish our stadium.”