Louth County Council launches Local Improvement Scheme 2023
Louth County Council is inviting applications from private lane owners/residents for consideration under the Local Improvement Scheme 2023 for road-works on local private roads subject to adequate funding being made available.
The local authority says it proposes to base the scheme on a Local Contribution rate of 10% or 15% of the eligible cost of the works depending on the number of beneficiaries, with a cap of €1,200 per beneficiary, providing that all beneficiaries are contributing. A list of suitable applications will then be assessed and considered for 85% or 90% match funding by Louth County Council.
Application forms and further details can be obtained by contacting Keith O’Dwyer, Placemaking & Physical Development Section, Louth County Council, Tel no. 042-9324337 or by email to keith.odwyer@louthcoco.ie
Application forms are also available on our website www.louthcoco.ie here. The closing date for the submission of applications is COB on Friday 25 November, 2022. Applications to be sent by post to Placemaking & Physical Development Section, Louth County Council, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Dundalk, Co. Louth. (envelope clearly marked LIS application)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.