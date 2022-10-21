Search

21 Oct 2022

Plans for 56 new apartments at old St Mary's College in Dundalk

Planning application sent to Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

Plans are underway for 56 new apartments at the old St Mary's College at Nicholas Street and St Mary's Road in Dundalk.

Armagh Construction Limited has applied to Louth County Council for development at the site, which would include the demolition of a two storey sports hall and a single storey science block which are modern extensions to the former St Mary's School, and also the outbuildings within the curtilage of the protected structures, as well as the boundary stone wall to Nicholas Street.

The construction of the 56 apartments is in three parts. The first is a three storey apartment block comprising nine apartments in total, of which there are six one-bed and three two-bed units, all with balconies or ground floor terraces. The second comprises 16 duplex apartments which contains eight two-bed ground floor apartments with associated private open space to the rear, along with eight three-bed duplex apartments at the first and second floor with enclosed terraces at first floor level.

The third part comprises the adaption, extension and change of use of the former St Mary's College, a Protected Structure (Protected Structure Ref. No. 13702025 & 13702026), to provide for a total of 32 apartments with associated adaption works to include for provision of an internal lift and external balconies. The apartment mix to be provided within the former St Mary's College comprises one studio apartment, nine one-bed units, 19 two-bed units and three three-bed units. 

The planning application also provides for the change of use of the former Gospel Hall from Education Use to a community hall and the creation of a new vehicular entrance from Nicholas Street, as well as the refurbishment, reconfiguration and realignment of the interface wall between the sports hall and the original school building. It also includes the provision of 50 car parking spaces to serve the overall development along with associated electrical vehicle charge points.

A decision is due on the application by 13 December, with submissions due by 22 November.

