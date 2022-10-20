Gallery: Na Piarsaigh Blackrock host U9 Hurling Blitz

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock hosted teams from around the county in the last club based U9 hurling blitz of the year.

Teams arrived from Knockbridge, Naomh Monnine, St Joseph's and St Fechin's and were joined by two teams from the host club in a six team event, played across three pitches.

All teams played three matches each on the evening, and were well supported by encouraging parents and grandparents who were very impressed with the skills and effort on display throughout.

The clubs involved have rotated hosting these blitzes during the season and it was clear to all that the players have benefitted from the games to date.

The standard of teamwork, tackling, striking and passing has improved greatly by all teams and it was a joy to watch them all in action.

Many thanks to the organisers in Na Piarsaigh Blackrock for hosting a well run event for all involved. Below is a series of pictures from the event.

