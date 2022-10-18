Ardee Concert Band win top award

Ardee Concert Band with Turner Trophy following the result announcement at Market Place Theatre in Armagh
The fabulous Turner Trophy returned to the band rooms of the Bohemian Centre, Ardee after the Ardee Concert Band's excellent performance in the Championship Concert Band Section of the 104th Championship of Ireland Band Contest in Armagh, a fitting first prize.
The senior band scooped 185 points to claim the prestigious prize under the baton of the Band Musical Director Mr. Ronan O'Reilly at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh last Saturday October 16th 2022.
The "dynamic and toned band" impressed adjudicator Mr Paul Morley on their stage performance of Symphonic dances for band: Tango and Seventh night of July whilst also bringing the audience to their feet.
"This is brilliant start to the first of their competing days post Covid19 pandemic, they are back to winning ways", said Band PRO Sinéad Behan.
"In their last competition in 2019, pre pandemic, the senior band took home first place in Section 1 of the Irish Association of Brass and Concert Bands championships.
"The top Prize was claimed at the competitions being held at the Artane School of Music on April 12th 2019. "
