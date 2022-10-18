Search

18 Oct 2022

Ardee Concert Band win top award

Ardee Concert Band win top award

Ardee Concert Band with Turner Trophy following the result announcement at Market Place Theatre in Armagh

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The fabulous Turner Trophy returned to the band rooms of the Bohemian Centre, Ardee after the Ardee Concert Band's excellent performance in the Championship Concert Band Section of the 104th Championship of Ireland Band Contest in Armagh, a fitting first prize. 

The senior band scooped 185 points to claim the prestigious prize under the baton of the Band Musical Director Mr. Ronan O'Reilly at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh last Saturday October 16th 2022. 

The "dynamic and toned band" impressed adjudicator Mr Paul Morley on their stage performance of Symphonic dances for band: Tango and Seventh night of July whilst also bringing the audience to their feet.

"This is brilliant start to the first of their competing days post Covid19 pandemic, they are back to winning ways", said Band PRO Sinéad Behan.

"In their last competition in 2019, pre pandemic, the senior band took home first place in Section 1 of the Irish Association of Brass and Concert Bands championships.

"The top Prize was claimed at the competitions being held at the Artane School of Music on April 12th 2019. "

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media