18 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 18 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

18 Oct 2022 10:03 AM

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Campbell of Uggool, Moycullen, Co. Galway & formerly Monvalet, Co. Louth & Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan

On 17 October 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Fionnuala. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his partner Trish, his parents Artie & Mary, his brothers Aidan & Arthur and his sister Collette, his sisters-in-law Fiona & Trish and his brother-in-law Vip, his nephew Jack and his nieces Michaela, Aideen, Laura, Ava & Mia, his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home, Carrickmacross, A81 D328, on Wednesday, 19th October, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral cortège will leave Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home on Thursday, 20th October, proceeding to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Gray of Dublin 6W, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

On 16 October 2022, peacefully at home in the tender loving care of his wife Phil. Beloved husband and best friend of Phil, much loved brother-in-law of Michael. Tony will be forever loved and sadly missed by Phil and Michael, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday evening 19 October, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Pius X Church, Templeogue arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Cremation Service will take place thereafter in The Garden Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium. No flowers please, donations, if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Harold’s Cross. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue on (01) 490 7601.

May he rest in peace


 

