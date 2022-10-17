Search

17 Oct 2022

Delight as Omeath Post Office reopens

New postmaster is local man PJ McGivern

Delight as Omeath Post Office reopens

Cllr Anton Watters congratulates PJ McGivern on his opening of the post office in Omeath (Photo: Arthur Kinahan)

Donard McCabe

17 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

There was much fanfare in the north Louth village of Omeath yesterday with the reopening of the local post office.
At a time when the closure of local post offices in rural Ireland is becoming more prevalent, the reopening of the local service in Omeath is certainly bucking the trend.

Cllr Antóin Watters has welcomed the positive news of the post office's reopening. Cllr Watters tells the Dundalk Democrat that the new postmaster is local man PJ McGivern, who is a very well-known and respected member of the community.
Mr McGivern has previous experience of working in a Post Office and, Cllr Watters says, “ I hope it is a success for him.”

The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor comments, “it is great to see a new business opening in these difficult times and it is essential for the people of Omeath, and the surrounding areas that they have a Post Office for all the necessary services.”
He adds, “I wish PJ the best of luck with this new venture.”

Omeath Post Office is located at Dolmen House, Station Road, Omeath. The post office is open six days a week. Opening hours are from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday and closed for lunch from 1pm to 2pm. On Tuesdays the post office opens at 9.30am. On Saturdays, opening hours are from 9am to 1pm. The post office provides all the services available from An Post, with the last post collection taking place daily at 3.30pm.

